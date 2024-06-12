Symbol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.11 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $115.11 million and approximately $337,934.86 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,344,201,843 coins and its circulating supply is 5,902,089,401 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

