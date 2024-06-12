Syverson Strege & Co Buys 521 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 173,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

