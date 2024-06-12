Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,512,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after purchasing an additional 96,497 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 349,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 378,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.