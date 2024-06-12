T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.32

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 58137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,150,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

