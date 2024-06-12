Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $58.00 at Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.26. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

