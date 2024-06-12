Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,200 shares, a growth of 242.2% from the May 15th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tantech Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TANH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 253,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,689. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

