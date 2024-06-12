TD Cowen Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $66.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,524,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,801,000 after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after acquiring an additional 89,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

