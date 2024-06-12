TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDK Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TTDKY stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $56.61. 23,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. TDK has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts expect that TDK will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

