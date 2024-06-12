Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 16.24%.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

