Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock remained flat at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $688.12 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

