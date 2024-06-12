Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,772. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

About Telstra Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.