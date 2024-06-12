Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telstra Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,772. Telstra Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.
About Telstra Group
