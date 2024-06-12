Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $185,136.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE THC traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.