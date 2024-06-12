Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $185,136.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,598. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

