Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.23

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.23 and last traded at $151.41, with a volume of 368757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

