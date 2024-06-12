TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.20

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8513699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

