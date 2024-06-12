TerraClassicUSD Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $146.67 million and $12.04 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00048624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,936,169 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,268,213 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

