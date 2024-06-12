TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0212

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $144.35 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00048963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,931,791 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,263,042 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

