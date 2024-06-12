Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Shariaportfolio Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 7.5% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,219,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,746,844. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

