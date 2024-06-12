Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 30,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 330,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 328,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 104,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.16. 33,843,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,249,391. The company has a market capitalization of $561.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.