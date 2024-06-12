Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 522.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 99,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,656 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,823. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

