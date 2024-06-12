The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The China Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The China Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 6,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in The China Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

