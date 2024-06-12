The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 37,500.0% in May

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 37,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Down 26.7 %
Shares of CRTG stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
