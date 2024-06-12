The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.