The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE GGZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
