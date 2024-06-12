The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lowered by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

