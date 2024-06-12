The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 28th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

