Third Point LLC Sells 415,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Third Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415,000 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.5% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $166,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IFF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 1,163,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,634. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

