TIG Advisors LLC Has $93.63 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the quarter. Capri comprises 11.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $93,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $166,766,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,642,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,893,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.11.

Capri Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,205. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

