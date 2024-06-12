TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 98,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.44. 1,281,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

