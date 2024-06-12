Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 4,660,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 28,656,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

