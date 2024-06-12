TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 10.9 %

TMCWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 12,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

