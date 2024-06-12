TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 378.6% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TMCWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 12,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
