Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

TMP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,601. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $656.35 million, a PE ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell University acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

