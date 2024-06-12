Toncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $264.88 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.26 or 0.00010407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.80 billion and $264.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,828.12 or 1.00049383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,497,333 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,483,173.052133 with 2,431,762,340.109399 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.03136887 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $236,451,785.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.