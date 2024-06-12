Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.00

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 16399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

