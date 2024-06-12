Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Toyota Motor comprises about 3.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.74. 245,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.