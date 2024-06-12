Traders Purchase Large Volume of Redfin Call Options (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,830 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 8,183 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDFN

Redfin Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. 9,446,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a market cap of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 294,802 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.