TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $135.81. Approximately 138,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 761,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

