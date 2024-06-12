Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44.
About Trident Acquisitions
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trident Acquisitions
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.