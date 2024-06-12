Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $66.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $344,617. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.