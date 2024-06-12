Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Troilus Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Troilus Gold

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

In other Troilus Gold news, Director Christopher Justin Reid purchased 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading

