Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) rose 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Troilus Gold Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Troilus Gold
In other Troilus Gold news, Director Christopher Justin Reid purchased 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.
Troilus Gold Company Profile
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
