True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,915. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

