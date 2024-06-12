True Wealth Design LLC Invests $136,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. 6,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,657. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $445.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.