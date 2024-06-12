True Wealth Design LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 308.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,394,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,974,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 72.1% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 513,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

