Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.26

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 330709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $716,744. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

