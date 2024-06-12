U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
