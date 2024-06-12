U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USGO

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USGO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909. U.S. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.