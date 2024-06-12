U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 1.3 %

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

Shares of USGO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,909. U.S. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

