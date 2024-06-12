Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,867,527 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $248,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 24,414,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,968,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.