Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $52.44 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Ultra has a total market cap of $52.44 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,527.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.00660803 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00075559 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001223 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14115592 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,632,344.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

