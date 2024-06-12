Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RARE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,102. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.