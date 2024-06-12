UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.83.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,268,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,012 shares of company stock worth $1,601,971. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

