United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 2.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.87. 5,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 1,203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.12% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

