UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.10 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $30.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $492.71. The company had a trading volume of 578,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,439. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.86. The firm has a market cap of $453.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

