University of Illinois Foundation Invests $42.31 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,308,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 18.8% of University of Illinois Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Illinois Foundation owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,601,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,373,230. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

